Jets coach Aaron Glenn addresses Breece Hall trade rumors

New York Jets running back Breece Hall has been the subject of trade speculation this offseason, but head coach Aaron Glenn insists he is not anticipating the departure of his star running back.

Glenn told reporters on Tuesday that the Jets plan to rotate three running backs at the start of the season. The first-year coach said he believes Hall and second-year backs Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis all have different skill sets that will complement each other.

“We have like three good running backs, and I keep saying that,” Glenn said, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “Listen, they all have different skill sets that we’re going to utilize. And that does not mean that I’m trading Breece. OK? Does not! So, I’m going to say that right now. I just like having three good guys. Hell, I wish I had more, but we don’t.”

Hall led the Jets with 876 rushing yards last season. He has 5 rushing touchdowns in each of the last two seasons. The former second-round pick was shot out of a cannon during the first half of his rookie season in 2022, but he suffered a torn ACL in Week 7. He has still been plenty effective since returning and fell just short of 1,000 rushing yards in 2023.

Allen rushed for 334 yards and averaged a modest 3.6 yards per carry as a rookie last season. Davis averaged 5.8 yards per carry on limited opportunities in 2024, and there has been talk that he is a “favorite” of Glenn’s coaching staff.

Where Hall has been particularly valuable is in the passing game. He had 76 catches for 591 yards and 4 touchdowns in 2023 and 57 catches for 483 yards and 3 receiving scores last season.

The Jets signed both wide receiver Garrett Wilson and cornerback Sauce Gardner — two of their other 2022 draft picks — to big contract extensions this offseason. One line of thinking is that they will not want to give Hall a lucrative extension as well, so they could shop him ahead of the trade deadline if he gets off to a hot start.

Hall had a cryptic post on social media post back in April after a report claimed he was being shopped in trade talks. For now, Glenn wants everyone to think his most explosive back is not going anywhere. That could easily change in the coming weeks or months.