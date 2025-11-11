Jets get rough news on Garrett Wilson

The New York Jets’ season does not look like it’s getting better anytime soon amid the latest injury news on Garrett Wilson.

The Jets wide receiver has reportedly been diagnosed with a knee sprain. According to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, the injury is expected to keep Wilson sidelined for “three to four weeks.”

Jets fans can at least take solace in the additional note that Wilson will not need to undergo surgery to recover from the knee issue. He will go through rehab instead.

Wilson suffered the injury in the third quarter of the Jets’ 27-20 win Sunday over the Cleveland Browns. The 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year got hurt while trying to make a play on a deep ball thrown by Justin Fields. Wilson was later seen limping toward the sideline and eventually went back to the locker room.

Wilson did not return to the contest. He finished without making a catch on three targets. The 25-year-old had just returned from an injury to the same knee that had forced him to miss the Jets’ previous two contests.

The Wilson news comes just as the Jets notched back-to-back wins — their first of the season — over the Browns and Cincinnati Bengals. But the real test comes as New York faces the AFC-leading New England Patriots and the resurgent Baltimore Ravens in the coming weeks.

With Wilson out of the lineup and the Jets already depleted by their trade deadline fire sale, the team’s outlook for the rest of the season once again looks bleak.