Report: Jets looking to make big move in draft

The New York Jets have a chance to make a huge addition to their roster with the No. 10 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, but they are reportedly hoping to move out of that spot.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas said earlier this week that the team has not ruled anything out with its first-round pick, including drafting a quarterback to sit behind Aaron Rodgers. However, ESPN’s Rich Cimini wrote on Sunday that the Jets would prefer a different outcome.

According to Cimini, the Jets are hoping a quarterback-needy team will want to acquire the 10th overall pick. New York does not have a second-round pick as a result of the Rodgers trade, and they are open to moving back in the first round if they can acquire a top-100 pick as part of the deal.

The Jets may have to wait until draft day for a deal like that. The three teams that pick after them — the Minnesota Vikings at No. 11, Denver Broncos at No. 12 and Las Vegas Raiders at No. 13 — might all have interest in trading up. That interest would likely depend on how strongly they feel about Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr. Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye and JJ McCarthy will almost certainly be off the board before the 10th pick.

New York acquired an All-Pro defensive player in a big trade on Friday. The Jets are obviously in win-now mode with Rodgers, but they might be able to land their preferred player plus a top-100 pick if they trade back a few spots.