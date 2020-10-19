Jimmy Garoppolo had funny crack after 49ers’ win

Jimmy Garoppolo shook off an extremely rough Week 5 performance with a solid game in a win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night, and the San Francisco 49ers quarterback appreciated all the support he received from the cardboard cutouts at Levi’s Stadium.

As Garoppolo was heading to the locker room following the 24-16 victory, he let out a rallying cry to get the fans fired up.

Jimmy Garoppolo just yelled, “LET’S GO FAITHFUL” to the #49ers cardboard cutouts as he was running to the locker room (per NBC’s @JennaVDR) — Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) October 19, 2020

Of course, there were no fans. The 49ers are one of several teams that are not allowing fans at games yet due to the pandemic. That didn’t stop Garoppolo from performing well in front of the cardboard cutouts.

Garoppolo completed 23-of-33 passes for 268 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. He was benched last week after throwing two picks, though 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan appeared to make an excuse for his quarterback.

Now that he’s a few weeks removed from his ankle injury, Garoppolo appears to be rounding back into form. The Niners have an incredibly tough stretch of their schedule coming up, so they’re hoping Jimmy G. has his confidence back.