Jimmy Garoppolo dealing with apparent leg injury vs. Jets

September 20, 2020
by Grey Papke

Jimmy Garoppolo

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo appeared to be dealing with some sort of leg injury on Sunday.

Garoppolo came up limping after a first quarter sack by Jets defensive end Quinnen Williams. While he stayed in the game, he was clearly hobbled, and did not appear to be improving. The right ankle appeared to be the trouble spot.

Garoppolo was very sharp in spite of whatever was plaguing him. He went 14/16 in the first half with two touchdown passes and no turnovers as the Niners jumped out to a 21-3 lead.

Garoppolo’s issue wasn’t the most significant injury suffered by a key member of the 49ers on Sunday.

