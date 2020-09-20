Jimmy Garoppolo dealing with apparent leg injury vs. Jets

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo appeared to be dealing with some sort of leg injury on Sunday.

Garoppolo came up limping after a first quarter sack by Jets defensive end Quinnen Williams. While he stayed in the game, he was clearly hobbled, and did not appear to be improving. The right ankle appeared to be the trouble spot.

Down goes Garoppolo. He jogged off the field after getting hit in the leg from behind. pic.twitter.com/c1khAMKuMj — TheSFNiners (@TheSFNiners) September 20, 2020

Garoppolo is limping badly. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) September 20, 2020

Garoppolo was very sharp in spite of whatever was plaguing him. He went 14/16 in the first half with two touchdown passes and no turnovers as the Niners jumped out to a 21-3 lead.

Garoppolo’s issue wasn’t the most significant injury suffered by a key member of the 49ers on Sunday.