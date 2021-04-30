Jimmy Garoppolo had cool gesture for Trey Lance

Jimmy Garoppolo’s job with the San Francisco 49ers is in jeopardy, but he’s still acting like a pro.

49ers reporter Keiana Martin said on Thursday that Garoppolo asked for Trey Lance’s phone number after the North Dakota State quarterback was drafted No. 3 overall by San Francisco.

I'm told Jimmy Garoppolo asked for Trey Lance's number immediately after the pick to welcome him to the team. If that doesn't say enough about the character of the people on this team, I don't know what does.#49ers — Keiana Martin (@KeianaMartinTV) April 30, 2021

That’s a pretty cool gesture by Garoppolo.

The thing is, there are no guarantees about Jimmy G losing his job, at least not immediately.

Lance has barely played at the college level and doesn’t have a ton of high-level experience. He played in just 19 games and attempted only 192 passes. It’s quite plausible that Garoppolo begins the season as San Francisco’s quarterback, though there are no guarantees about his long-term status with them.

In a dream scenario, the selection of Lance could inspire Garoppolo to play at a high level, like what happened for Aaron Rodgers after the Packers drafted Jordan Love last season.