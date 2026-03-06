Bears to release two-time Pro Bowler

The Chicago Bears are releasing two-time Pro Bowler Tremaine Edmunds, a move that clears $15 million in salary cap space as the team prepares for free agency.

Edmunds, 27, signed a four-year, $72 million contract with Chicago in 2023 after earning Pro Bowl honors with the Buffalo Bills. He had been a full-time starter for the Bears over three seasons, anchoring the linebacker corps alongside T.J. Edwards.

In 2025, despite missing four games due to a groin injury, Edmunds led the team with 112 tackles, added nine passes defensed, four interceptions, 1.0 sack, and a fumble recovery. He also contributed 13 tackles across two playoff games.

The Bears permitted Edmunds to seek a trade in February amid cap constraints and the need to manage high salaries, including potential extensions for key players like quarterback Caleb Williams. No trade materialized, leading to his release rather than retaining his $17.9 million cap hit for the final year of the deal, which included a $13.9 million base salary and a $1 million roster bonus.

General manager Ryan Poles addressed the difficult decision at the NFL combine, noting the roster’s talent and paid players create cap limitations.

“We’ve gotten our roster in a position where we have a lot of talented players, a lot of guys getting paid well, and that puts some constraints on the cap,” Poles said. “So we got to make some tough decisions.”

This release follows other cap-clearing moves, including trading wide receiver DJ Moore to the Buffalo Bills and center Drew Dalman’s retirement, collectively freeing up around $44 million.

Edmunds now enters free agency with over 900 career tackles and a reputation as a steady, experienced defender.