Former Eagles Super Bowl winner retires at 28

Veteran wide receiver Parris Campbell has opted to retire at the age of 28.

Campbell, a 2024 Super Bowl champion with the Philadelphia Eagles , is retiring from the NFL after seven pro seasons. Several reporters confirmed the news on Wednesday night, with the Dallas Cowboys placing him on the reserve/retired list.

The #Cowboys have placed veteran WR Parris Campbell on the reserve/retired list. He is 28. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 27, 2026

The Indianapolis Colts selected Campbell in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft. The Ohio State alum played his first four seasons in Indy before a one-year stint with the New York Giants . He then followed star running back Saquon Barkley to the Eagles in 2024, earning them both Super Bowl rings.

The Cowboys signed Campbell a month after Super Bowl 59. Injuries limited his 2025 campaign in Dallas. Campbell was only able to play in one game — a Week 6 contest against the Carolina Panthers , wherein he was on the field for just two offensive snaps.

Campbell finishes his career with 1,117 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns across 50 games played.