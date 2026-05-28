Former Eagles Super Bowl winner retires at 28

Veteran wide receiver Parris Campbell has opted to retire at the age of 28.
Campbell, a 2024 Super Bowl champion with the Philadelphia Eagles, is retiring from the NFL after seven pro seasons. Several reporters confirmed the news on Wednesday night, with the Dallas Cowboys placing him on the reserve/retired list.
The #Cowboys have placed veteran WR Parris Campbell on the reserve/retired list. He is 28.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 27, 2026
The Indianapolis Colts selected Campbell in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft. The Ohio State alum played his first four seasons in Indy before a one-year stint with the New York Giants. He then followed star running back Saquon Barkley to the Eagles in 2024, earning them both Super Bowl rings.
The Cowboys signed Campbell a month after Super Bowl 59. Injuries limited his 2025 campaign in Dallas. Campbell was only able to play in one game — a Week 6 contest against the Carolina Panthers, wherein he was on the field for just two offensive snaps.
Campbell finishes his career with 1,117 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns across 50 games played.