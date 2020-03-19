Joe Flacco cut by Broncos with failed physical designation

The Denver Broncos appear to be moving forward with Drew Lock as their starting quarterback, as they have officially parted ways with Joe Flacco.

The Broncos have informed Flacco that they will waive him with a failed physical designation, according to multiple reports. The move was expected after Denver recently signed Jeff Driskel to presumably serve as the backup behind Lock in 2020.

Flacco was set to earn more than $20 million next season, so there was no way the Broncos were going to keep him on their roster. The Super Bowl XLVII champion will likely now have to look for a backup job somewhere.

Flacco, 35, was placed on injured reserve at the start of November with a neck injury. He played poorly before that, throwing for just 1,822 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions in eight games. The Broncos’ offense looked completely inept with Flacco under center, though the veteran openly ripped the team’s coaching staff after one loss.

The Broncos drafted Lock with the No. 42 overall pick last year, so they obviously believe he can be their quarterback going forward. John Elway has not had luck drafting QBs since he took over Denver’s football operations department. He’s hoping Lock will finally reverse that trend.