Joe Haden, agent deny having hand in jerseys sent to Pacman Jones

Former NFL cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones received a delivery at his home this week that he did not appreciate, and the contents of the package led some to believe Pittsburgh Steelers star Joe Haden may have sent it. Haden insists he did not.

Jones shared a video on Instagram live Wednesday that showed him burning a pile of autographed Steelers jerseys he received in the mail. Jones specifically mentioned Haden. Beware that the video contains inappropriate language:

Somebody sent former Bengals CB Adam Jones a box of signed Steelers jerseys and he burnt them all to a crisp, “You know who Joe Haden is?” “Hell no”.

(Warning- strong language). pic.twitter.com/J6xysgCxf1 — Elise Jesse (@EliseJesseTV) August 13, 2020

It’s unclear who sent the package or why, but Jones wasn’t happy about it. After he caught wind of the jersey burning session, Haden took to Instagram to say he had nothing to do with it.

Joe Haden says he denies sending Pac Man the Jerseys. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/04mITOVg6r — BlitzburghVideos (@BlitzVideos) August 13, 2020

Haden’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, then issued a statement on Thursday reiterating that the jerseys were not sent by Haden. The statement condemned Pacman’s actions.

Statement from @RosenhausSports regarding Adam Jones burning Joe Haden jerseys pic.twitter.com/PPHUZyUrpk — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 13, 2020

Apparently the delivery is just a bizarre occurrence in what has been a very unusual offseason. Jones played for the Cincinnati Bengals and talked a bit of trash to the Steelers during his career, but it doesn’t make much sense for someone to send him a box of autographed jerseys. We may never know the truth about who sent the package, but we now know what happens if you send Steelers swag to Pacman.