Johnny Manziel is being recruited to join new football league

Johnny Manziel’s NFL career may be over, but there are still other football leagues that would love to give him a shot if he is interested.

The Arena Football League is being revived for the 2024 season, with 16 teams set to play a 10-game schedule. AFL commissioner Lee Hutton made clear that the league is interested in having Manziel play, and Hutton even went as far as to send Manziel a direct message on social media to try to gauge his interest.

“I reached out to Johnny Manziel,” Hutton told TMZ Sports. “So, Johnny, I’m a Texas guy. So, if you’re ready to come back and indoors — because you did very well — we will take you. We will find a spot for you.”

It is not clear how much interest Manziel would have in joining the AFL. Not too long ago, he suggested he was finished with football, but he was speaking in the context of his NFL career. The answer may be different for a league like this one, as he is still only 31 years old.

The Arena Football League initially went bankrupt in 2008, but was revived in 2010 before going bankrupt again nine years later. The new AFL is not directly connected to the previous two, but attracting big names like Manziel might help it survive.