Whoops! Jon Gruden wore wrong Raiders hat

Someone needs to do an equipment check for Jon Gruden.

The Las Vegas Raiders head coach took the field for his team’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night wearing the wrong hat. Gruden’s hat said “Oakland” Raiders on it, rather than “Las Vegas.”

Jon Gruden rocking an OAKLAND Raiders hat tonight pic.twitter.com/A8OGgasrhE — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 18, 2020

they couldn’t get gruden an updated hat? lmfao pic.twitter.com/H90jcGmhW4 — matty light® (@matthoff_) December 18, 2020

This is the Raiders’ inaugural season in Las Vegas after they played in Oakland from 1995-2019, making Gruden’s hat outdated.

Luckily he got the issue fixed pretty quickly and was later seen in the correct hat.

Maybe this was just a “Throwback Thursday” for Gruden. This isn’t the first time this season he’s had some odd outfit issues.