Bill Belichick’s updated boat name fuels Jordon Hudson engagement rumors

Bill Belichick has a tradition of updating the name of his boat every time he wins another championship, but people are wondering if the latest change has something to do with his girlfriend Jordon Hudson.

A video that was sent to TMZ on Tuesday shows that Belichick’s now has “I+VIII Rings” painted across the hull of his boat.

Prior to the latest update, the last known name of Belichick’s boat was “VIII Rings,” which was a reference to the 73-year-old’s eight Super Bowl rings — six that he won as head coach of the New England Patriots and two as defensive coordinator of the New York Giants.

#BillBelichick's beloved boat just got a new paint job … and the fresh coat is only fueling the rumors he and his girlfriend, #JordonHudson, are engaged. #Exclusive story HERE: https://t.co/M9UTmas1oE pic.twitter.com/ExxqZq2OF4 — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) May 20, 2025

So what is the point of the latest “I” that was added?

Belichick has not captured another championship ring since he changed the name to “VIII Rings” after the Patriots won their most recent Super Bowl in 2019. Some have speculated that the ninth ring that is referenced belongs to Hudson.

One theory is that Belichick wanted to add the national championship ring that Hudson won when the 24-year-old was a cheerleader at Bridgewater State University. Hudson flashed her championship ring and Belichick wore his eight rings while the two posed for a photoshoot at the NFL Honors ceremony during Super Bowl week in February.

The boat name change also happened to be discovered on the same day a rumor surfaced that Belichick and Hudson are engaged. Could Hudson’s engagement ring be the ninth ring?

Unless Belichick won some sort of secret championship after the Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII, the ninth ring must be a non-football reference. It will be interesting to see if Belichick reveals the significance behind the latest name change.