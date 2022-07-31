Josh Allen addresses skirmish at training camp

Josh Allen on Sunday addressed via Twitter his skirmish with a teammate that occurred during Buffalo Bills training camp on Saturday.

Allen was wearing a red no-contact jersey at practice. Despite wearing the red jersey, he was bumped by teammate Jordan Phillips during a 2-point conversion drill. Allen pushed Phillips, and the two were separated (video here).

A day after the incident drew some attention, Allen addressed matters.

Man I love football 😤 the boys got going yesterday, and it’s all love! 😁 First day of pads, just pushing each other to be great ❤️ that is all! — Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) July 31, 2022

“Man I love football,” Allen wrote. “The boys got going yesterday, and it’s all love! First day of pads, just pushing each other to be great that is all!”

The incident was extremely minor. But since there are cell phone cameras everywhere recording videos and taking pictures, stuff gets shared and circulated much easier. That causes things to receive much more attention than necessary. That was the case with this incident.

Allen is entering his fifth NFL season and looking to send the Bills to the playoffs for the fourth straight year.