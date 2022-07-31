 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, July 31, 2022

Josh Allen addresses skirmish at training camp

July 31, 2022
by Larry Brown
Josh Allen wears a Bills hat

Sep 27, 2020; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) jogs off the field following the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Allen on Sunday addressed via Twitter his skirmish with a teammate that occurred during Buffalo Bills training camp on Saturday.

Allen was wearing a red no-contact jersey at practice. Despite wearing the red jersey, he was bumped by teammate Jordan Phillips during a 2-point conversion drill. Allen pushed Phillips, and the two were separated (video here).

A day after the incident drew some attention, Allen addressed matters.

“Man I love football,” Allen wrote. “The boys got going yesterday, and it’s all love! First day of pads, just pushing each other to be great that is all!”

The incident was extremely minor. But since there are cell phone cameras everywhere recording videos and taking pictures, stuff gets shared and circulated much easier. That causes things to receive much more attention than necessary. That was the case with this incident.

Allen is entering his fifth NFL season and looking to send the Bills to the playoffs for the fourth straight year.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus