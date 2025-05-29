Joy Taylor has clear response to Aaron Rodgers situation

Joy Taylor gave a very clear response via social media on Wednesday to the controversy involving Aaron Rodgers.

Taylor received some negative attention after saying on her FS1 show “Speak” that Rodgers is missing out on important practice time by not being in attendance for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ organized team activities. Fans of course pointed out that Rodgers isn’t even on the Steelers since he hasn’t signed with them yet.

WOW: JOY TAYLOR GOES OFF ON AARON RODGERS FOR NOT SHOWING UP TO THE 1ST DAY OF OTAs FOR THE #STEELERS.



😳



Rodgers is a free agent who does not play for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

pic.twitter.com/4XvqKiJt3s — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) May 28, 2025

Taylor saw the criticism and decided to respond later in the day.

Joy Taylor responds via Instagram

Taylor posted a message on her Instagram Story to address the situation.

“People literally think I DON’T KNOW that Aaron isn’t the Steelers QB,” Taylor wrote. “In case you’re wondering how DUMB these people are. I, like everyone else who cares about the Steelers, am wondering when he plans on signing and showing up. Weirdos.”

Joy Taylor addresses the folks who thought she doesn't know Aaron Rodgers has signed with the Steelers yet pic.twitter.com/sEnmVAo8fx — Larry Brown Sports (@larrybrownsport) May 29, 2025

Taylor was making a different point

Taylor knows that Rodgers has not yet signed with the Steelers. That was part of the greater point she was making.

Her point is that by not having signed yet, Rodgers is missing out on organized team activities and the opportunity to familiarize himself with the franchise and his potential future teammates. If Rodgers is planning on signing with the team, which sure seems like is the case, it would behoove him to get in there and start working with his teammates.

Rodgers did the same thing last year and did not prioritize his offseason work with the New York Jets, and look at how their season turned out. Maybe Taylor’s point was actually quite astute.