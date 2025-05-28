Fans all said the same thing about Joy Taylor’s rant on Aaron Rodgers

Joy Taylor finds it outrageous that Aaron Rodgers has not shown up to organized team activities with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but fans think she forgot about one very important thing that has to happen before the star quarterback can do that.

During Tuesday evening’s edition of “Speak” on FS1, Taylor unloaded on Rodgers for not being with the Steelers at the start of their mandatory practices.

“Where’s your respect for the game? Where’s your respect for this organization? Where’s this organization’s respect for the history that they have in this league? What are we talking about? He’s never played there before,” Taylor said. “He doesn’t know any of these teammates. He doesn’t know the streets to get to the facility. He doesn’t know the doctors. He doesn’t know the rehab crew. He doesn’t know anybody. He doesn’t know where to get his smoothies, nothing. Why would you not be there?

“It’s not about him not being at non-mandatory OTAs for a team he’s been with for 22 years. Do what you want to do. You won five games last year. The year before that, you didn’t’ play because you tore your Achilles. The year before that, you missed the playoffs. What are we talking about?”

.@JoyTaylorTalks GOES IN on Aaron Rodgers for not showing up to the 1st day of OTAs for the Steelers! 😅 pic.twitter.com/NfplSrGKVt — Speak (@SpeakOnFS1) May 27, 2025

Most fans roasted Taylor for ignoring the obvious — Rodgers is a free agent and has not signed with the Steelers.

I didn’t show up either. And like Aaron, I also haven’t signed with the Steelers. — Vaughn Fry (@VaughnFry) May 28, 2025

I mean he also didnt show up for any of the other teams OTAs bc he's not currently on a team — Eddie Eaglez (@bongsandbirdies) May 28, 2025

He doesnt have a contract pic.twitter.com/XbPkp3CNHp — charles stuckey (@cstuck24) May 28, 2025

When did the Steelers sign AR12? pic.twitter.com/fEE6OgDq02 — AyethatsKay (@AyeThatsKay_) May 27, 2025

The point Taylor was probably trying to make is that Rodgers should sign a contract and get to work, especially if he is planning on joining the Steelers. That is still the expected outcome, and even Rodgers seemed to hint at it recently.

Taylor’s argument is that Rodgers is going to need as much time as possible to get acclimated in Pittsburgh. The 41-year-old also did not play at an elite level last season, so he could use the reps with his soon-to-be teammates if he has decided on signing with the Steelers.

There have been rumblings recently that Taylor could be out at FS1 before long. Maybe a lot of fans would like to see that happened and used the Rodgers rant as an opportunity to call her out.