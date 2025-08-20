Justin Fields’ quote about Jets’ offense may worry fans

Justin Fields is not exactly raising expectations for the New York Jets’ offense ahead of the new season.

The Jets have received some criticism from fans, as the team has yet to throw a pass that traveled ten air yards or more in either of its first two preseason games. Fields has not played a significant part in either game, but he warned that the offensive approach might not necessarily change with him under center.

Fields told reporters on Tuesday that the Jets are prioritizing efficiency over splash plays, adding that the offense is happy to take small chunks of yardage when able.

“I mean, we’re fine with taking eight-yard completions every play, if I’m being honest with you,” Fields said, via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “Of course you want explosives, but, like I said Saturday, we’re not going to force the ball downfield. If they want to get depth on the second level, we’re fine with taking the eight-10-yard completion, taking time off the clock, and just driving down the field, and having 10-15 play drives.

“It gets the defense tired. It might not be as exciting on the offensive side of the ball for the fans, but like I said, it’s efficient ball.”

That is not exactly a ringing endorsement for a Jets offense that sounds like it might be on the conservative side.

Fields was an exciting player in college at Ohio State, as well as at times with the Chicago Bears. Some of his new teammates have had high praise for his throwing abilities. Whether the Jets make full use of those abilities remains to be seen.

The Jets finished 24th in the league in points scored last season with Aaron Rodgers under center. If they don’t show any improvement in 2025, there will be some questions to answer, and fans will not be happy.