Kevin Durant names his new favorite NFL team

Kevin Durant is apparently shifting his NFL allegiances — jokingly, at least.

The Brooklyn Nets forward took notice of Los Angeles Rams cornerback Decobie Durant, a rookie fourth-round pick. This was enough for the basketball star to declare himself a Rams fan now in honor of his “cousin.”

Somehow this is my cousin. Ima rams fan now https://t.co/55tmW7YESH — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) August 20, 2022

Decobie Durant was definitely pleased at the recognition.

Is Durant joking here? Probably. The Nets forward has always rooted for his hometown Washington Commanders. If anything, he probably couldn’t resist the joke, especially since it was inevitably going to spark plenty of jokes about him bandwagoning for the defending champions.

Durant has much bigger issues on his plate right now than his favorite NFL team. Clearly, he can still look at other things with a bit of levity despite his standoff with the Nets.