Kevin Stefanski has strong response to Myles Garrett’s speeding ticket

The Cleveland Browns are not happy with Myles Garrett following his recent citation for speeding.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski sent a firm message to Garrett when asked about the recent speeding ticket on Wednesday. Stefanski said the Browns had “addressed” the Garrett situation, but made it publicly clear that the edge rusher has to change his behavior.

“Extremely disappointing. It’s been addressed with Myles and the football team. He needs to slow down for his safety and the safety of our community,” Stefanski told reporters.

Garrett was ticketed for allegedly driving 100 MPH in a 60 MPH zone hours after the Browns’ preseason game last Saturday. He also has a history of speeding, including one incident that led to him flipping his Porsche. At the time, Garrett said that incident was a wake-up call for him.

Garrett signed a new 4-year, $160 million contract with the Browns during the offseason. That is another reason the team will be displeased with their star. They do not want Garrett getting himself hurt in an off-field accident with how much they have invested in him.