Myles Garrett receives speeding ticket for driving 100 MPH

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett was pulled over for speeding just hours after his team’s preseason win against the Carolina Panthers.

Garrett was cited for driving 100 MPH in a 60 MPH zone, according to police records. The citation was issued shortly after the team landed back in Cleveland following a preseason game in Charlotte, N.C.

Garrett can simply pay a $250 fine and does not have to appear in court.

#Browns Myles Garrett cited at 2:01 a.m. Saturday for going 100 mph in a 60 mph zone in Strongsville after the team landed from Charlotte. He had vowed to slow down after flipping his Porsche. The team is aware. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 11, 2025

The citation will likely concern the Browns for a few reasons. Garrett flipped his Porsche while speeding three years ago, and said in the aftermath of the accident that he had learned a lesson and would be more cautious in the future when driving. It is not exactly encouraging that Garrett would go 40 MPH over the speed limit three years after such a dangerous incident.

Garrett was also the subject of some unflattering reports about his leadership during the offseason after he signed a new 4-year, $160 million contract. This is probably not the sort of thing the Browns had in mind for Garrett when it comes to being a responsible team leader.

Garrett’s incident comes less than two months after rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders was ticketed twice for speeding. Garrett and Sanders do appear to be hitting it off, but the Browns probably would have preferred the two of them not having this in common.