Kyle Shanahan cracks a 49ers running back joke

The San Francisco 49ers shocked the NFL when they chose not to draft a running back with any of their nine picks, and Kyle Shanahan even surprised himself.

Like his father’s, Shanahan’s offense is known for being a run-first system in which running backs thrive. That is one of the reasons San Francisco has drafted four running backs total since Shanahan was named head coach just six years ago. It seemed like a lock that the Niners would use at least one of their nine picks (none of which were higher than a third-rounder) on a running back.

They did not, which Shanahan said even he couldn’t believe.

"I still can't believe we didn't take a running back." – Kyle Shanahan on taking K Jake Moody at No. 99 — Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) April 29, 2023

Of course, it probably is not a coincidence that the Niners chose not to take a running back after they gave up a second-, third- and fourth-round pick in this year’s draft when they acquired Christian McCaffrey. They also still have Elijah Mitchell, Jordan Mason and Tyrion Davis-Price — a third-round pick last year — on their depth chart.

The insane streak that Shanahan continued last season proves that just about any rusher can have success in his system. The 49ers will run their offense through McCaffrey next season, and there are plenty of ways to add running back depth if they decide to go that route later in the offseason.