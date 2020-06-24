Kyle Shanahan: Everyone is chasing us now

The San Francisco 49ers are in an unusual spot. After not posting a winning season since 2013, the Niners went 13-3 last season and made the Super Bowl. That makes them a team other franchises are chasing after rather than being the team pursuing the top dogs.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan recognizes that and knows the challenge his team is facing.

“We can play a lot better and still not do what we did last time. That’s why all of our guys have to take this challenge and we got to take advantage of this offseason and we got to still find a way to take a step ahead of other people because everyone is chasing us right now and it hasn’t been that way,” Shanahan said during the 49ers State of the Franchise event, via NBC Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco.

Shanahan says they want to get back to where they were, which was holding a fourth quarter lead in the Super Bowl, so that this time they can finish the job. San Francisco entered the fourth quarter leading 20-10 but lost to the Chiefs 31-20. That loss marked the second time a Shanahan-coached team blew a lead in the Super Bowl.