Packers acquire a former All-Pro defender in trade with Colts

Micah Parsons may be out of commission, but the Green Bay Packers’ defense will still be looking formidable.

The Packers are acquiring former All-Pro linebacker Zaire Franklin in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on Saturday. The Colts are getting back veteran defensive tackle Colby Wooden in a pure player-for-player swap, Schefter adds.

Franklin, 29, is a former seventh-round pick who had been with the Colts since his NFL career began in 2018. He made a Pro Bowl team and earned an All-Pro selection in 2024, also leading the entire league in combined tackles that year with 173.

Last season for Indianapolis, Franklin started in all 17 games, recording 125 combined tackles, 2.0 sacks, five passes defended, and a forced fumble. But his contract carries a cap hit of $8.26 million in 2026 and $10.26 million in 2027, which the Colts are now moving off.

As for the Packers, they had a top-12 defense in the NFL last season with 311.8 yards allowed per game. Though the five-time Pro Bowler Parsons, who was Green Bay’s major trade acquisition last offseason, is currently out with a torn ACL, the addition of Franklin means that the Packers’ defense should remain stout in 2026.

Green Bay is parting with ways with Wooden, who started 16 total games for them last season, in order to acquire Franklin. The ex-Syracuse standout Franklin is also an outspoken personality, which should make him a strong fit in the middle of the defense for the NFC North runner-up Packers.