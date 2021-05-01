Levi Onwuzurike has incredible quote after being drafted by Lions

Detroit Lions second-round pick Levi Onwuzurike immediately endeared himself to fans with one of the wildest post-draft quotes you’ll see.

Onwuzurike, a defensive tackle from Washington, delivered a profanity-laced assessment of his playstyle after the Lions selected him with the 41st overall pick.

“I like f—ing people up,” Onwuzurike said, via Chris Burke of The Athletic. “I like to get off the line and just put my helmet or my hands on an offensive lineman and f— up an offensive scheme, pretty much. I like pushing ’em back 2, 3 yards and just making ’em feel like s—.”

Well, it’s no wonder Dan Campbell must have liked this guy.

The Lions are very much in need of talent on the defensive side of the ball. They’ll hope Onwuzurike can provide it. At the very least, it sounds like he’s going to fit with Campbell’s bite-the-kneecaps ethos.