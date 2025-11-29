Lions get bad news about star player’s return

The Detroit Lions got some bad news about the impending return of a key player on Saturday.

Center Frank Ragnow, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, will not be coming out of retirement after all. The team announced Saturday that Ragnow failed his physical due to a Grade 3 hamstring strain that would keep him out for the remainder of the regular season, and he will not be rejoining the team.

Statement from the Detroit Lions pic.twitter.com/0qHJXzg35t — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 29, 2025

The Lions had hoped that Ragnow’s decision to come out of retirement would fortify an offensive line that has struggled at times this season. The announcement of his planned return on Wednesday created a wave of excitement on social media given his credentials and the team’s obvious need.

Instead of fully replacing Ragnow, the Lions opted to move guard Graham Glasgow to center for this season. He missed Thursday’s loss to the Green Bay Packers due to injury.

The Lions sit at 7-5 after Thursday’s loss and would miss the playoffs if they started today. They face a huge game against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday that could go a long way toward determining their playoff fate.