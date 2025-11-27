4-time Pro Bowler is coming out of retirement to join Lions

The Detroit Lions are getting a significant piece back on their roster with just over a month left in the regular season.

Several reporters confirmed on Wednesday that four-time Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow is coming out of retirement to join the Lions.

Four-time Pro-Bowl center Frank Ragnow is coming out of retirement and returning to the Lions. pic.twitter.com/D2p68PlZkK — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 26, 2025

Ragnow, 29, announced his retirement in June after seven seasons in the NFL — all spent with the Lions.

Detroit selected the standout Arkansas center in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Ragnow started at left guard in his first season before being named the full-time starting center in 2019.

Ragnow came into his own during the 2020 campaign when he earned his first Pro Bowl and Second-Team All-Pro selections. He played just four games in 2021 due to a toe injury, then went on to earn three more Pro Bowl nods from 2022 to 2024.

Ragnow cited his deteriorating health as the primary reason for his retirement. In his statement on the matter posted in June, Frank said that he had to “listen to my body” to make what he called “one of the hardest decisions of my life.”

According to Ian Rapoport, Ragnow is believed to be “in shape” and may take the field sooner than expected. He is projected to replace veteran Graham Glasgow as the starting center, whom Ragnow also supplanted when he first took the role in 2019. Ragnow was a fan favorite and one of the few players who could punch Lions head coach Dan Campbell without any repercussions.

Ragnow missing the team’s first 11 games could be a blessing in disguise for the 7-4 Lions. The veteran offensive lineman will have minimal wear and tear as he returns for the stretch run of the 2025 campaign.