Lions find great way to troll Washington after win

The Detroit Lions are not exactly used to winning, but they certainly know how to troll an opponent.

The Lions jumped out to an early 22-0 lead in their game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday and never looked back. Whoever was in charge of their Twitter page was still riding high on Monday after the 36-27 win.

That Victory Monday coffee hits different pic.twitter.com/lFkTSA9LQx — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 19, 2022

That one was obviously ready to go. For those who don’t get the reference, the Lions were mocking the Commanders over an embarrassing blunder Washington made with their merchandise last week.

A photo went viral of mugs that the Commanders were selling that featured their block “W” logo against a backdrop of the state of Washington. The Commanders, of course, are based in Washington, D.C. The team tried to deflect responsibility for the flub, but it didn’t work.

The Lions were not about to let Washington off the hook. If Detroit continues to win games, there is no telling what their social media team will come up with next.