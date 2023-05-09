Louisville coaching legend Denny Crum dies at 86

Former Louisville men’s basketball coach Denny Crum has died.

Louisville announced in a press release that Crum died at his home on Tuesday morning. He was 86.

Crum coached at Louisville for 30 seasons from 1971-2001. He won national championships in 1980 and 1986 and led the Cardinals to six Final Four appearances. Crum is one of only 14 coaches in NCAA men’s basketball history to win multiple national titles.

Nicknamed “Cool Hand Luke” because of his calm sideline demeanor, Crum led Louisville to 23 NCAA Tournament appearances. That ranks 10th all time among coaches. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1994 and the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006.

Crum finished with a record of 675-295 at Louisville. The victories currently rank 38th all time.