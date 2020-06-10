Lynn Bowden agents address Raiders rookie being handcuffed in DEA search

Oakland Raiders rookie Lynn Bowden on Wednesday was handcuffed during a Drug Enforcement Agency search at a home in Ohio, but Bowden’s agents say the wide receiver has not done anything wrong.

WKBN reported that DEA officials seized several firearms during a search of the Youngstown home, and Bowden was among those who were photographed standing on the porch in handcuffs. Sources told WKBN that police had made a number of undercover drug buys at the home, but no arrests were made.

Marshals, DEA search Youngstown home of football standout Lynn Bowden https://t.co/T4lAXjaMAZ pic.twitter.com/LQqKTFLAUQ — WKBN Sports (@WKBNSports) June 10, 2020

According to Bowden’s agents, the home is owned by a family member of Bowden’s and the former Kentucky star was staying there with his young son. Bowden was handcuffed while authorities searched the area but later released. He was not charged with a crime.

Bowden was drafted in the third round by the Raiders. He’s a dynamic playmaker who turned heads in college with his kick return ability, and the Raiders are hoping he can bring some of that to Las Vegas. The NFL will likely conduct an independent investigation into whatever took place on Wednesday.