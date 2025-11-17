Michael Penix Jr. may have a season-ending injury

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. suffered a knee injury during Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, and it is one that may cost him the remainder of the 2025 season.

Penix hurt his knee in the third quarter of the Falcons’ 30-27 Week 11 overtime loss to the Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. The second-year quarterback had his left knee rolled up on after he was pressured by a defender, and he appeared to be in significant pain.

Penix has had numerous injuries to his left knee over the years. He tore the ACL in that knee on two separate occasions in college — once in 2018 and again in 2020. Penix also missed Week 8 this year after he suffered a bone bruise in that same knee. There were reports on Sunday that Penix re-aggravated the injury from earlier this season, but it sounds like it could be even worse than that.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday that Penix is dealing with a knee injury that could end the former Washington star’s season. While Penix is planning to seek a second opinion, the initial feedback has not been positive.

ESPN sources: Falcons QB Michael Penix suffered a potentially season-ending knee injury during Sunday’s loss to the Panthers. Penix will be seeking a second opinion, but it is not encouraging. pic.twitter.com/GiWa64ofSN — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 17, 2025

The Falcons fell to 3-7 with their loss to the Panthers. They had playoff aspirations following their 3-2 start to the season, but they have since lost five consecutive games. Now, Atlanta appears to have lost its starting quarterback as well.

Kirk Cousins took over for Penix on Sunday and finished 6/14 for 48 yards. Cousins signed a four-year, $180 million contract with the Falcons prior to last season, but he lost his job to Penix late in the year. The 37-year-old will likely get his old role back for multiple games, if not the remainder of the 2025 season.