Mike McDaniel has blunt response to being booed by Dolphins fans

Mike McDaniel was back to being booed by Miami Dolphins fans on Thursday night, and the coach did not seem all that surprised.

The Dolphins showed some life with their blowout win over the Atlanta Falcons last week, but they were right back to looking like one of the worst teams in football in their 28-6 Week 9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Fla. Boos from the home fans could be heard throughout the night, and they were particularly loud following a horrible offensive sequence in the third quarter.

Some Dolphins fans also wore paper bags and covered their faces with other objects in order to show how embarrassed they are of the team.

McDaniel was asked during his postgame press conference about the boos.

“Yeah, personally, you want to dictate the terms. You want to fix stuff, and yeah, it sucks. That sucks. All of that does,” McDaniel said, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “But I think it’s a pretty consistent formula of fans enjoy winning and so our expectation is that we have to do the work and do the right things for fans to enjoy the experience and unfortunately, we didn’t do that tonight, so we got to get back to work to give them something to cheer about.”

There were multiple points during the Amazon “Thursday Night Football” broadcast where McDaniel could be seen screaming on the sideline. He told reporters he was most angry about “self-inflicted wounds.” The Dolphins committed a false start early in the game on a 4th-and-1 that they were going to go for, and McDaniel said they felt great about the look the defense was giving. Miami had to settle for a field goal instead.

The Dolphins also shot themselves in the foot when one of their players fumbled on his first career catch. The officiating crew did not help McDaniel’s team much, either.

Miami fell to 2-7 with the loss. McDaniel has faced intense criticism all year. The only real question at this point seems to be whether the Dolphins will fire him during the season or wait until it concludes.