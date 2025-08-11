Mike Vrabel shares what he would change about Tom Brady statue

The New England Patriots unveiled a 12-foot statue of Tom Brady outside their stadium on Friday night, and head coach Mike Vrabel says there are a couple of tweaks he would consider making to the bronze shrine.

Vrabel, who was teammates with Brady on the Patriots for eight seasons, was asked about the new statue during a Monday morning appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show.” Vrabel said he feels the sculptor did a good job but suggested some sunglasses and a “fancy shirt” might complete the look.

“I would say it’s good. I thought … you know, again, those are hard … I think that it’s impressive and it’s well deserved. And so, now you’d have to change it up,” Vrabel said. “They’d have to have some sunglasses on and some fancy shirt (if) they did that now, (if) they made a statue of him now. So I think it was a very good representation of Tom coming off the field.”

Vrabel did not seem to want to talk about the statue too much, however. He was asked if he spoke with the team about it or whether Brady spoke to him, and he had a very blunt response.

“Never said a word, and no he didn’t,” Vrabel replied.

Vrabel and Brady have always had a close relationship. They won three Super Bowls together and were both leaders for the Patriots for a significant portion of the Brady/Bill Belichick era. Brady and Vrabel have also taken numerous shots at one another over the years.

For the most part, the reviews for the new Brady statue have been favorable. Brady also ruthlessly mocked the New York Jets during his speech on Friday night, which only got fans more excited.