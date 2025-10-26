Myles Garrett lost his cool on Browns’ sideline

Myles Garrett’s frustration boiled over Sunday on the Cleveland Browns sideline during the team’s latest loss.

Garrett was fuming late in the Browns’ 32-13 loss to the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. The star pass rusher set a franchise record with five sacks in a single game, but the Browns were not even competitive after New England outscored them 21-0 in the third quarter.

Garrett was ultimately pulled for the Patriots’ final drive that ran out the clock, and he snapped a bit on the sideline.

Myles Garrett is NOT happy with the Browns performance today 😳 pic.twitter.com/WMdDBHFdJ7 — Carlos A. Lopez (@LosTalksPats) October 26, 2025

The losing is nothing new for Garrett, which is part of the issue. He has voiced his frustration with the constant losing in Cleveland, although he is not getting a lot of sympathy from fans.

Garrett’s performances are only adding to that frustration. While he has at times been accused of going missing in big games, he cannot be accused of doing that against New England. The fact that the game was not even close despite his five sacks is a perfect summation of where the franchise is at.

With five sacks Sunday, Garrett now has 10 on the season. It is his eighth straight season with a double-digit sack total.