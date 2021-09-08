New Orleans mayor sets target date for Saints return

The New Orleans Saints won’t be playing at the Superdome in Week 1, but it sounds like it won’t be too long until they can return home.

On Wednesday, New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell revealed that the Saints should be able to play their second scheduled home game in the city as scheduled, meaning the team’s absence will last just one game.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell just said the Saints should be able to play at home on October 3rd vs New York — Sean FazendeFOX8 (@SeanFazendeFOX8) September 8, 2021

The Saints are scheduled to play road games in Weeks 2 and 3. This would put them in line for a Week 4 return to New Orleans.

The Saints are currently displaced due to the impacts of Hurricane Ida. While they’ve come up with some clever strategies to try to maximize their relocated home game, there’s no doubt they’ll be eager to play in New Orleans once again.