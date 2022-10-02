NFL gives real kick in nuts to Sterling Shepard after season-ending injury

The NFL is adding insult to literal injury for Sterling Shepard.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Saturday that the New York Giants receiver Shepard was fined $10,069 for coming off the bench following a hit on quarterback Daniel Jones during Week 3 against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Giants would go on to lose 23-16. More devastating for Shephard is that he suffered a season-ending ACL tear on the final offensive possession for his team (video here).

Of course, the NFL has to enforce rules uniformly, no matter the individual circumstances. But that comes as little solace to Shepard, who is now set to miss the rest of the 2022 season after already having his 2021 campaign cut short by an Achilles tear (which he also suffered in another loss to Dallas).