Report: NFL made unusual attempt to recruit 1 team for ‘Hard Knocks’

The NFL is not finding any teams interested in appearing on “Hard Knocks” this season, to the point that it reportedly pulled something of a desperation move recently.

The league was desperate enough to ask the Detroit Lions, who appeared on the show last year, if they would like to feature again, according to John Niyo of the Detroit News. The Lions turned down the opportunity.

The NFL can force teams to appear on “Hard Knocks,” but since the Lions appeared last year, they cannot be compelled to do it. Four teams are eligible to be picked this year: the New York Jets, Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints, and Washington Commanders. The league would love to pick the Jets, but coach Robert Saleh has made his feelings about the possibility very clear.

Ultimately, the league will have to pick someone, and whichever team is picked will almost certainly be doing the show against its wishes. That is simply part of the deal, because no team is going to do it voluntarily.