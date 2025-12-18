Dylan Raiola in contact with one program after transfer portal decision

When the college football transfer portal officially opens on January 2, Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola should have no shortage of suitors.

Raiola revealed his decision to enter the portal, and now he has already been in touch with one school, as Pete Nakos of On3 reported.

“I know that there’s been some communication with Louisville and the idea of Jeff Brohm and how he can help Dylan Raiola,” Nakos said.

Nakos also mentioned Oregon while adding that the Ducks are focusing on trying to hold on to QB Dante Moore for the 2026 season.

“There’s been some communication with Louisville…Oregon has also been mentioned”@PeteNakos has early intel on transfer QB Dylan Raiola. There's also one school he will NOT be heading to 👀



MORE: https://t.co/UBjyprKAOl pic.twitter.com/SqR1Fvt0ho — Josh Newberg (@josh_newberg) December 17, 2025

Raiola announced his decision on Monday, and it comes after a series of noteworthy events with the Raiola family. Dylan’s brother, Dayton, is a QB prospect in the Class of 2026, and he decommitted from Nebraska in November.

Donovan Raiola, Dylan’s uncle, was fired as the Nebraska offensive line coach at the beginning of December.

Raiola threw for 4,819 yards with 31 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in his two seasons starting at Nebraska. This past season, he played nine games before suffering a broken fibula against USC on November 1. He missed the rest of the season following that injury.

Raiola was the No. 2 QB in his class coming out of high school behind Florida’s DJ Lagway, who also is entering the transfer portal.