Report: NFL relaxes restrictions Tom Brady has with FOX

The NFL had several restrictions in place for Tom Brady during his first year as a game analyst with FOX, but the legendary quarterback will have more freedom to do his job in 2025.

When Brady was finalizing his bid to become a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders last year, the NFL implemented several rules that limited the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s access to teams. Brady was not allowed to attend broadcast production meetings, during which members of the media meet with coaches and players to gather crucial information and insight about upcoming games. He also could not watch team practices in person or virtually.

On Wednesday, Andrew Marchand of The Athletic reported that Brady will be permitted to take part in production meetings during the 2025 season. Brady is still expected to be barred from attending practices, however.

As a team owner, Brady is also technically not allowed to publicly criticize game officials or opposing teams. That rule is more subjective, and he is unlikely to ever face any type of disciplinary action from the league unless he says something egregious.

Brady called the Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs in his first season as a FOX analyst last year. He was allowed to attend production meetings ahead of that game, which was notable since Chiefs owner Clark Hunt was among those who strongly advocated for restrictions against Brady.

Brady has a 10-year, $375 million deal with FOX. He drew mixed reviews in his first year as an analyst and made some embarrassing blunders, which was widely expected. Perhaps attending production meetings will help him improve.