Great photo shows Nicolas Cage as John Madden for upcoming movie

John Madden at a press conference
Feb 3, 2011; Dallas, TX, USA; NFL former head coach John Madden during the Madden most valuable protectors award press conference at the Sheraton in downtown Dallas. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

A movie about the life of John Madden is in the works, and we are getting a glimpse of how it will look on screen.

Last week, Amazon MGM Studios released a promotional photo for the movie. The photo shows actor Christian Bale in character as late former Raiders owner Al Davis, and actor Nicolas Cage in character as late former Raiders coach Madden. Both men have their hands out and are flashing Super Bowl rings.

Bale wearing that sweater, those glasses and with that hairstyle really conjurs up images of Davis. What about Cage though? How does he look as Madden?

Here is another photo that’s even better as it has a side-by-side of Cage with the real Madden.

What do you think of Cage dressed as Madden? Did they get it right? Was Frank Caliendo not available? If you ask me, Cage dressed as Madden looks a lot like when Ryan Reynolds wore a fat suit for the overweight high school version of Chris from “Just Friends.” Still, the film is being directed by David O’Russell, who knocked it out of the park with “Silver Linings Playbook” and “American Hustle.” It probably will be a film sports fans won’t want to miss.

