Report: Packers exploring QB options amid Aaron Rodgers drama

The Green Bay Packers maintain that they are committed to Aaron Rodgers and will not trade him, but they do not seem confident that the three-time MVP is going to show up to work anytime soon.

The Packers have been exploring options to add a quarterback to their roster ahead of OTAs and training camp, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Jordan Love is currently the only QB on their roster aside from Rodgers, so it’s possible Green Bay planned to address the position anyway.

Even if Rodgers does return to the Packers, it would be a surprise if he did so in the near future. The situation between the two sides has not improved and appears to be getting uglier by the day.

Rodgers has chosen not to publicly address the reports that he wants out of Green Bay, and his silence has been deafening. We learned this week that he may have been discouraging free agents from signing with the Packers dating back to last year.

Adding a veteran quarterback or an undrafted rookie makes sense for the Packers, as they have no way of knowing whether Rodgers will show up even if they don’t trade him. Rodgers would supposedly rather retire than return to Green Bay. Though, it sounds like there is one significant change the team could make that might please him.