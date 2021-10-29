 Skip to main content
Packers LB has message for doubters after big win over Cardinals

October 28, 2021
by Larry Brown

Preston Smith on the tarmac

Green Bay Packers linebacker Preston Smith had a message for the doubters after his team’s 24-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night.

Almost immediately after his Packers won the game on a Rasul Douglas interception in the end zone, Smith tweeted a message for those who don’t believe in the Packers.

“They keep making excuses why we keep winning maybe it’s because we’re just f–king better,” Smith said (edited by LBS for profanity).

Smith isn’t the only Packers player who’s feeding into the underdog narrative. Aaron Rodgers did as well. He called Green Bay a “scrappy team” after the win.

The Packers were playing without top targets Davante Adams and Allen Lazard and were shorthanded all around.

All those factors didn’t stop them from handing Arizona their first loss of the season. There is a lot to be proud about for the Packers.

