Packers LB has message for doubters after big win over Cardinals

Green Bay Packers linebacker Preston Smith had a message for the doubters after his team’s 24-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night.

Almost immediately after his Packers won the game on a Rasul Douglas interception in the end zone, Smith tweeted a message for those who don’t believe in the Packers.

“They keep making excuses why we keep winning maybe it’s because we’re just f–king better,” Smith said (edited by LBS for profanity).

Smith isn’t the only Packers player who’s feeding into the underdog narrative. Aaron Rodgers did as well. He called Green Bay a “scrappy team” after the win.

Aaron Rodgers to @ErinAndrews: “This is a scrappy team. This is a tough, physical, gritty team. I’m so proud of our guys. … To have these guys come out and play the way they did, I’m so proud of them. … I love this football team. I’m having so much fun right now.” — Jason Wilde (@jasonjwilde) October 29, 2021

The Packers were playing without top targets Davante Adams and Allen Lazard and were shorthanded all around.

#Packers were without their top 3 WRs, top 2 CBs, All-Pro LT, All-Pro pass rusher, starting center and defensive coordinator and just beat the NFL‘s last undefeated team 24-21. On the road. On a short week. Best win of the Matt LaFleur era. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) October 29, 2021

All those factors didn’t stop them from handing Arizona their first loss of the season. There is a lot to be proud about for the Packers.