Packers rookie Matthew Golden has deactivated his social media account

Matthew Golden during a press conference
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden is interviewed by the media during rookie minicamp on Friday, May 2, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers selected Golden with their first round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden has struggled to find consistency in his first NFL season, and he might be tired of hearing about it from fans.

Golden had just 3 catches for 4 yards in the Packers’ 35-25 Week 8 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa. At some point after the game, fans noticed that the first-round pick had disappeared from at least one social media platform.

Golden’s Instagram profile was deactivated as of Monday morning.

There was optimism that Golden would step in and play a significant role in Green Bay’s offense immediately, but that has not happened to this point in the season. He has not had more than 6 targets in any game, and the only time he hit that mark was in a 40-40 overtime time against the New York Giants in Week 4. Golden has just 21 catches in seven games and has yet to score a touchdown.

Packers quarterback Jordan Love had an outstanding game against the Steelers, finishing 29/37 for 360 yards, 3 touchdown passes and no interceptions. Tight end Tucker Kraft led all Green Bay pass-catchers with 7 catches for 143 yards and 2 touchdowns. Christian Watson, who returned after suffering a torn ACL late last season, had 4 catches for 85 yards.

Watson’s involvement was a bad sign for Golden, as it could push the former Texas star even further down the depth chart. Jayden Reed, who suffered a broken collarbone in Week 2, is also expected to return at some point this season.

Golden might be having a hard time with the reality that he is not going to make a big impact this season, at least on a consistent basis.

