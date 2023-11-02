Packers player ‘sick to my stomach’ over 1 trade deadline move

The Green Bay Packers made a noteworthy trade deadline move that left at least one of the team’s players feeling downright sick.

The Packers shipped veteran cornerback Rasul Douglas to the Buffalo Bills just before Tuesday’s deadline, a move that sent a clear signal that the Packers are not necessarily going all-out for a playoff spot in 2023. That may have been obvious, but the move left fellow cornerback Keisean Nixon feeling very sour.

Nixon said he was “sick to my stomach” over the trade, praising Douglas as a player that could stabilize the locker room.

Keisean Nixon said the Packers lost “somebody who stabilized the locker room” in trading Rasul Douglas. “I was really lost for words. I understand it’s a business, but I’m still sick to my stomach, honestly.” pic.twitter.com/zci1rbWiXZ — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) November 1, 2023

Moves like this are never popular, but the Packers have to be careful to avoid alienating some of their players. Obviously, this one has not gone down well, and that makes sense, since Douglas has been a major contributor over the past three seasons with Green Bay.

The Packers appear to be firmly in evaluation mode right now after a 2-5 start to the season. For the veterans in the locker room, that is a tough pill to swallow.