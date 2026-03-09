Packers trade Rashan Gary to NFC team

The Green Bay Packers and the Dallas Cowboys have agreed to another trade involving a defensive player.

Several months after the Packers shook the football world by acquiring superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons from the Cowboys, the two teams have agreed to a new trade that sends defensive tackle Rashan Gary from Green Bay to Dallas.

The trade was reported on Monday byAdam Schefter of ESPN, who later specified that Green Bay is getting a 2027 fourth-rounder in return.

Gary grabbed attention on Friday when he posted—and later deleted—a farewell message for Green Bay.

As it turned out, that post spoke the truth about Gary’s offseason fate, as he is now set to join former Green Bay teammate and veteran defensive tackle Kenny Clark in Arlington. Clark was part of the package that the Packers sent to Dallas in exchange for Parsons in 2025.

The 28-year-old Gary is under contract through the 2027 NFL season. He signed a 4-year, $96 million contract extension with Green Bay in 2023.

In 2024, he earned his first (and still only) Pro Bowl nod, racking up 7.5 sacks and 15 quarterback hits in 17 games. The following season, the Michigan Wolverines football product produced 7.5 sacks and 20 quarterback hits in 16 games.

It remains to be seen whether the Cowboys will follow up the trade with another move to shore up their stop unit, but there’s still the looming NFL free agency for them to make some noise in.