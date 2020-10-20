Patrick Mahomes explains why Chiefs went run-heavy against Bills

The Kansas City Chiefs leaned heavy into their rushing game during Monday night’s 26-17 win over the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., which was different from what many fans are used to seeing.

KC rushed the ball 46 times for 245 yards and a touchdown. They passed just 26 times for 225 yards and two touchdowns.

The Chiefs entered the game fourth in the NFL with 287.8 passing yards per game and 14th in the league with 119.4 rushing yards per game. So why the switch in terms of offensive focus? Quarterback Patrick Mahomes says the Chiefs adjusted to what the defense was giving them.

“It’s kind of similar to what we’ve been seeing the last few games. They’re playing coverage deep,” Mahomes said of the Bills during his postgame interview with FOX. “They’re staying over the top of Tyreek (Hill) and some of these fast guys that we have. And if teams are going to do that, we got to run the football.”

Another factor that Mahomes did not mention was the weather. It was rainy during the game, which leads to a wet ball that is harder to throw. That may explain why both the Chiefs and Bills attempted fewer passes than usual. Josh Allen went just 14/27 for 122 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. The Bills entered the game second in the league in passing yards per game at 308.

The Chiefs are now 5-1 and proved they can beat you in many different ways.