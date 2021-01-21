Patrick Mahomes’ fiancee Brittany Matthews responds after being mocked in video

Patrick Mahomes’ fiancee Brittany Matthews responded on Twitter Tuesday after being mocked in a video.

Barstool Sports posted a video compilation on Sunday of Matthews yelling during Kansas City Chiefs games. The video was posted in a negative manner, showing how annoying Matthews’ yelling is. Their caption said: “Mahomes is never going to recover from this concussion.”

Mahomes is never going to recover from this concussion pic.twitter.com/LLWgb0KGjD — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 17, 2021

Mahomes was taken into concussion protocol on Sunday during the third quarter of the Chiefs’ win over the Cleveland Browns. He was able to practice on Wednesday and is receiving positive reports.

A Chiefs fan responded to the video to assure Matthews that Chiefs fans still love her. Matthews appreciated the message and told Chiefs fans she loved them back.

#ChiefsKingdom is just the best I love you guys!!! https://t.co/OzP46siLTo — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) January 20, 2021

Matthews is taking the high road and focusing only on her intended audience: Chiefs fans who love her and Mahomes.