Patrick Mahomes working on adding even more throwing styles to his game

Patrick Mahomes has gained plenty of attention for some of his unorthodox throws during games, but it appears we may have a lot more to look forward to.

Mahomes has been working on essentially pitching the ball to teammates during training camp thus far, and he suggested Sunday that he’s looking at other things that have worked for other quarterbacks and is trying to emulate them.

Patrick Mahomes was seen at practice today working on throws in a kind of a forward pitch style motion. With as talented as he is, and how he studies other QBs to try and implement it into his game, it feels like we’ve just seen the tip of the iceberg. He’s his answer on it. pic.twitter.com/OVF3XLEeiE — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) August 16, 2020

Mahomes is immensely talented and an incredible athlete. He has made ridiculous throws in games that few other quarterbacks, if any, could make. The fact that he’s looking to expand his repertoire should be very alarming news for opposing defenses.

Arguably even scarier? Mahomes claims he’s only just recently learned how to read opposing defenses. If true, he could be about to get even better.