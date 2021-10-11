PB&J sandwiches become hot topic during Bills-Chiefs delay

The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs had to wait out a weather delay during their game on Sunday night, and the halt in play gave NBC’s broadcast team an opportunity to dive into an important topic — peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.

The start of the second half of Buffalo’s eventual 38-20 win at Arrowhead Stadium was delayed due to lightning in the area. During the break, NBC sideline reporter Michele Tafoya said players were relaxing and eating PB&J sandwiches. Though, the players told her they were unhappy with the peanut butter-to-jelly ratio.

Al Michaels took the info and ran with it. He kept the conversation going by asking Mike Tirico what the proper peanut butter-to-jelly ratio is. Tirico said he has a peanut allergy so he wouldn’t know. Tony Dungy and Drew Brees then raised some more important questions about the type of jelly, type of bread, and how the sandwiches were being cut. You can hear the important debate below:

The scintillating PB&J discussion during the weather delay in KC pic.twitter.com/qROm0bOiQh — Internet #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) October 11, 2021

We’re used to seeing weather delays in baseball, but they’re a lot more rare in football. Apparently there was only so much for the NBC crew to talk about.

Of course, the real topics for debate weren’t created until the second half. Had these roughing the passer calls taken place in the first half, there would have been a lot more to talk about during the delay.