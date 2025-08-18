Quinshon Judkins may not join Browns anytime soon

Despite being in the clear legally, running back Quinshon Judkins does not appear close to joining the Cleveland Browns.

Judkins remains officially unsigned and the Browns have not yet been able to reach a deal with him. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday that the two sides may not agree on a contract until the NFL investigation into Judkins is concluded.

Judkins had been arrested in July for an alleged incident with his girlfriend, but prosecutors declined to press charges. Despite that, there still appears to be some haggling between Judkins and the Browns. The fact that Judkins could still face a six-game suspension from the NFL could certainly be a complicating factor in those talks.

With the new season looming, Judkins is the only 2025 draft pick in the league who remains unsigned. The Browns had previously told him to deal with his legal issues before trying to sort out a contract.

Judkins played for Ohio State last year and was a part of the team’s national title win. He rushed for 3,785 yards and 45 touchdowns during his college career, including a career-high 1,567 yards and 16 touchdowns as a freshman with Ole Miss in 2022.