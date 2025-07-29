Raiders player offers telling comment on Christian Wilkins’ release

One Las Vegas Raiders player offered a fairly telling quote about the team’s decision to release star defensive tackle Christian Wilkins.

Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler was asked Tuesday about the circumstances that led to Wilkins’ release. Butler was reluctant to offer specifics and said the team was trying to move on from the situation, but offered a rather pointed comment.

“I will say, whatever you’re going through as a person, athlete, non-athlete, whatever your struggle is, if you’ve got something going on in life, just talk to somebody,” Butler said. “Get some therapy. Whatever your deal is is your deal. Somebody out there in this world full of billions of people is willing to listen. They’re willing to listen, hear you out, and help you work through whatever you need to work through. Don’t make any hasty decisions. Get help.”

#Raiders DT Adam Butler was asked today about Christian Wilkins. This was his answer…



"If you got something going on in life, talk to somebody. … Don't make any hasty decisions. Get help."pic.twitter.com/q1lPADPdFm https://t.co/r0FkjVIVEl — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 29, 2025

The obvious implication based on Butler’s comments is that Wilkins was dealing with some sort of personal issue prior to his release from the Raiders.

Butler joined the Raiders ahead of the 2023 season and was a starter alongside Wilkins last season.

The Raiders shocked many by releasing Wilkins just one year after signing him to a $110 million contract. The team publicly stated that poor injury rehab was the reason for the release, but rumors have since emerged suggesting there were some issues with teammates that may have played into the decision.